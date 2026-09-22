/Ten days from Delhi to Washington: What Xi's BRICS-to-White-House sprint means for India

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit the US for two days from September 23 to 25. Xi will arrive in the US on Wednesday (September 23) at Joint Base Andrews, where President Trump will personally welcome him. His visit comes 10 days after India's visit for the 18th BRICS Summit 2026, held in New Delhi, where China, Russia, India and other members jointly targeted unilateral tariffs and coercive economic measures.



During the BRICS Summit, the member nations also expressed concern over the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and the growing risks to global stability. But now Xi suddenly moves from the BRICS table to the White House, prompting India to observe the development and the move both nations will take.



For decades, Washington and Beijing have viewed each other through the prism of strategic competition. Trade wars, technology restrictions, Taiwan, the South China Sea, critical minerals and accusations of economic coercion have created an adversarial relationship that neither side has been able to fundamentally resolve.

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Trump's tariff strategy was designed to force Beijing to make concessions. Yet the economic reality has proved more complicated. China's exports remain strong, and its global trade surplus is projected to cross $1 trillion for the second consecutive year. The current Trump-Xi meeting is therefore expected to focus less on a dramatic breakthrough and more on preserving a fragile trade truce.

What Trump-Xi meet for India?

During the two-day visit to India for the BRICS Summit, Xi expressed commitment to resolving the long-standing border dispute between India and China. But now, the Chinese President will be at the dinner table of the White House discussing several agenda items related to economic cooperation. The question that lies ahead is how India sees this talk now.



Basically, New Delhi has long been wary of being treated as a secondary player in the US-China relationship, and a high-profile Xi-Trump summit so soon after the BRICS bonhomie could revive those anxieties. The substance of the Washington talks matters too.



With AI, trade and rare-earth mineral flows on the agenda, any US-China understanding on these fronts could directly affect India, particularly since China controls critical supply chains India depends on, and any shift in US tariff or export-control policy toward Beijing could reshape trade dynamics affecting Indian industry as well.