/US and China vie for AI dominance as calls grow for regulation | Gravitas

From OpenAI CEO SAM Altman to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, the artificial intelligence industry leaders have largely been united in seeking a coordinated slowdown of AI development.

Even as the doomsday debate intensifies, US President Donald Trump is viewing AI as a domain of competition with China.

Framing calls for AI regulation as a 'sick conspiracy', Trump claimed that China is the only one happy about this.

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He also announced the formation of an AI force and boasted that America is leading China and would continue to do so...

The US President said, “Whoever wins AI, wins.”

Now, this has brought back into focus the US-China rivalry over AI, as Xi is set to meet Trump later this week.

A few hours earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that his meeting with the Chinese vice premier over trade and AI was very successful.

He added that US had proposed a mechanism with China pertaining to AI.

The Chinese president outlined his vision for AI at the BRICS Summit earlier this month.

Calling for evolving a consensus-based Global AI governance framework, Xi stated that China will be a pioneer in establishing a BRICS AI open source community.

Now, US clearly leads China in terms of total market valuation of its artificial intelligence firms.

For instance, Google and Meta's market valuation runs into trillions of dollars.

This is followed by Anthropic and OpenAI.

On the other hand, Alibaba ranks among China's top revenue-generating AI heavyweights, having a market value of 299 billion US Dollars.

Next on the list are other firms like, DeepSeek and Moonshot.

While America has a head start, China has been promoting its own low-cost AI models to the developing world.

According to reports, tech giant Huawei offered Egypt to build a data centre powered by its own advanced computer chips.

This prompted Washington to push a rival offer from a consortium LED by American companies, which finally clinched the deal worth one billion US Dollars.

This competition is playing out across the globe.

For instance, Brazil announced an investment of 444 million US Dollars to bolster its AI ecosystem splitting projects between US and Chinese tech firms.

This was seen as a strategic move to balance ties with both superpowers.

Even as fear spreads about the potential dangers of AI, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has emerged as Trump's key ally.

Asserting that predictions of doom aren't grounded in science, Huang opined that model developers are responsible for securing their products before releasing them.

This is not all. Trump called him while he was on the stage at an AI summit in Los Angeles.

On that call which was put on speaker, Trump reiterated that robots are not going to be taking over and that concerns around AI and data centres are a hoax.

Now, NVIDIA is a key player in the AI industry as it supplies the graphics processing units used by OpenAI, Anthropic and others to train their AI models.