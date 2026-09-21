/Mahabharat actor Saurav Gurjar arrested in Hyderabad, sent to 14-day judicial custody in sexual exploitation case

Actor Saurav Gurjar, who is known for playing Bhima in Mahabharat and Zor in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, has reportedly been sent to 14 days of judicial custody after his arrest in Hyderabad. This comes after a 29-year-old woman approached Gachibowli police claiming sexual exploitation and harassment linked to an alleged promise of marriage.

According to reports, the case was registered on August 15 by Gachibowli police under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which is related to sexual intercourse through deceitful means. Police subsequently issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Gurjar.

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Saurav arrested at Mumbai airport

Gurjar was intercepted by immigration officials at Mumbai airport on the night of September 17 after coming back from the Middle East. According to a report by The Hindu, police took him to Hyderabad, where he was produced before a magistrate. The court subsequently remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Gachibowli inspector K Saidulu confirmed the developments, saying, “We also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. On the night of September 17, he was intercepted by immigration officials at Mumbai airport when he arrived from the Middle East. Our team brought him to Hyderabad on Saturday and produced him before a magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody on Sunday," as quoted by HT.

The allegations made against Gurjar have not been established in court so far, and an investigation is underway.

What was the complaint?

According to reports, the woman first came in contact with Gurjar through Instagram in 2021. Their conversations later continued on WhatsApp, and she alleged that they eventually entered into a relationship. She said their first meeting in person took place on December 25, 2021.

“During the course of our relationship, the accused disclosed that he was already married. He repeatedly promised to give me wife-like rights and eventually settle down with me,” she said, as quoted by the Times of India.

She further alleged that discussions about marriage often resulted in Gurjar cutting off contact. "He used to block me on the phone/social media and disappear without any prior information. I suffered mental harassment, emotional distress and financial loss, including losing my job after I left my employment in the US to stay with him," she added.

Who is Saurav Gurjar?

He is recognised on television for playing Bhima in Star Plus' Mahabharat, which aired from 2013 to 2014. He later appeared in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman.

Gurjar is also a professional wrestler. He joined WWE and performed under the ring name Sanga, including as part of the tag team Indus Sher with Veer Mahaan. He was released by WWE in 2024.