/RN Kao biopic: Karan Johar announces film on R&AW founder

Karan Johar is all set to bring the story of Rameshwar Nath Kao, one of India's most renowned intelligence officers, to the big screen. On Monday, Dharma Productions announced the upcoming film and also revealed its expected release date. Kao was the founder of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), India's external intelligence agency.

The update comes as R&AW marks 58 years since its establishment. Johar has not revealed the cast or other details about the film, but has confirmed that it will be released in the Independence Day 2028 weekend window.

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Karan Johar announces film on R.N. Kao

KJo's Dharma Productions has joined hands with Leo Media Collective for the upcoming project. The film is said to draw from journalist and strategic affairs analyst Nitin Gokhale's 2019 book R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster and will explore Kao's career and the circumstances surrounding the creation of R&AW.

Sharing the announcement, Dharma Productions wrote, "He built the invisible…but history remembers his impact. Today marks 58 years of R&AW and we’re thrilled to announce our film on the story of RN Kao, the man who operated in the shadows & brought to light an institution we know today as R&AW - and its first mission. Based on the book Gentleman Spymaster by Nitin Gokhale, his story comes alive on big screens on 11 August, 2028.”

Johar also took to his social media to share an update.

KJo on the film

Speaking about the film, the filmmaker told Variety, "Leo media has painstakingly been researching and dramatising this narrative with passion for the past two years, we want this film to be a gripping story based on true facts to pay homage to RAW and honour their milestone year with a solid motion picture … all of us at Dharma are so excited to get going."

About the film

Born in 1918, Rameshwar Nath Kao was an Indian intelligence officer who became the founding chief of R&AW after the agency was established in 1968. He remained at the helm until 1977.

KJo's film is expected to cover a period from 1955 to 1971, showcasing developments that led to the formation of R&AW and its first major mission during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.