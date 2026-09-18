/Karan Johar meets Prince William ahead of The Earthshot Prize’s Mumbai debut | Watch video

When Bollywood meets British royalty, it is bound to grab attention. Karan Johar is all set for a new role on the global stage. The filmmaker recently met Prince William ahead of The Earthshot Prize’s first edition in Mumbai, bringing together Indian cinema, the British royal family and a shared focus on environmental change.

Karan Johar to host The Earthshot Prize Awards Night in Mumbai

Karan Johar has been confirmed as the host of The Earthshot Prize Awards Night, scheduled to take place in Mumbai on November 17, 2026. The ceremony will mark the first time the annual global environmental prize is held in India, with Johar becoming the first Indian to host the event.

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Known for his work across films, television and streaming, Johar has hosted popular shows including Koffee with Karan and The Traitors India. He will now turn his attention to the innovators and environmental solutions recognised by The Earthshot Prize.

Founded by HRH Prince William in 2020, The Earthshot Prize champions solutions that protect and restore the planet. The 2026 edition features 15 finalists across five categories, with five winners set to be announced at the Mumbai ceremony. Each winner will receive £1 million to help scale their solution and expand its impact.

What did Karan Johar and Prince William say?

In a video shared by Karan Johar and the official accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the filmmaker is seen chatting with Prince William. They discuss the possibility of bringing The Earthshot Prize Awards to Mumbai for the first time.

Johar said that being the first Indian to host the ceremony was a moment of pride. He said, “To be the first Indian to host The Earthshot Prize Awards Night is a moment of immense pride for me, and to do so in Mumbai makes it all the more meaningful. In cinema, we imagine new worlds. The innovators celebrated by Earthshot are showing us how to build a better one. That is what makes HRH Prince William’s vision so compelling: it gives us not just reasons to hope, but ideas we can act on. India has the creativity and ambition to be an important part of that future. I’m honoured to welcome the world to Mumbai and help give these remarkable people the recognition they deserve.”

Prince William, Founder and President of The Earthshot Prize, said, “Every year, our finalists give me renewed optimism. They show us that, even as the environmental challenges remain urgent, extraordinary people around the world are already proving that progress is possible. Seeing solutions work gives us all confidence to act. When they succeed, they inspire others and accelerate change. I'm proud to welcome these 15 finalists to the Earthshot Prize community and look forward to celebrating their stories in Mumbai this November.”

The Earthshot Prize comes to India for the first time

Over two days, the Earthshot Prize Summit will bring together global leaders, innovators, funders, businesses and communities to build connections and unlock support for environmental solutions.