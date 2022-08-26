US Navy officers perform 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' song at dinner, here's how Karan Johar reacted

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar shared a video of US Navy officers singing his film's song 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' at a formal dinner on a boat. The viral clip shows two US Navy officers singing the Hindi song and one playing the guitar. While sharing the video, he wrote, "And the song lives on."

The 2003 film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth and Reema Lagoo. It was directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Karan Johar with dialogue by Niranjan Iyengar. Yash Johar bankrolled the film.

The video was shared by a Twitter user with the caption, "Kal Ho Na Ho... friend remains eternal… @USNavy band enthralls with a popular Bollywood song. At the dinner hosted by US Secretary Navy @SECNAV." Take a look!

The title song was originally sung by Sonu Nigam. And, it was well-received by the audience.

Also read: Comedian Raju Srivastava regains consciousness after 15 days

Coming to Karan's films, he is currently bankrolling 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva', 'Govinda Naam Mera', 'Yodha', 'Dostana 2' and 'Bedhadak'.

Karan is also returning to the director's chair with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.