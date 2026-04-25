/Is Koffee with Karan returning with season 9? Karan Johar drops big update

Missed out on the gossip? Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has officially announced the release date of season 9 of his hit show, Koffee with Karan. The show is widely regarded as Bollywood’s most popular celebrity chat show, known for its candid conversations and exclusive sensational gossip. Let's delve into when the show will premiere.
Koffee with Karan is coming back with season 9
Hosted by Karan Johar, the show features intimate conversations and a rapid-fire round with candid questions for celebrities, which often reveal hidden truths.
During a recent conversation with The Week, the filmmaker was asked whether his hugely popular talk show would return. In response, Johar smiled and replied, “This year, Diwali, season 9.”
Most talked about moment of Season 8
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The previous season opened with power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. During a candid chat with Johar, the actress faced intense social media backlash after admitting that, even while having Ranveer Singh by her side, she was also seeing other people. She stated, "Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other."
Also Read: Koffee With Karan: Rani Mukerji accuses Karan Johar of hitting her, Kajol can't remember this detail about K3G
The statement eventually became the discussion point among the netizens, leading to netizens questioning their dating and marriage lives.
Also Read: Koffee With Karan Season 9 to return in 2025
After the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh controversy, Kjo features Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra on his coffee couch, where the Badlapur actor takes a dig at the heated moment and quips, "In my dad’s film, there is a character called Shaadiram GharJode. He is Karan Johar ghar tode."
Also Read: ‘That interview scarred me massively’ – KL Rahul on life after infamous ‘Koffee with Karan’ episode
Karan Johar's work front
Being the owner of Dharma Production, founded by his father, Yash Chopra, in 1976, Karan Johar has delivered several projects like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Brahmāstra, Shershaah, and Jigra. In 2025, Karan Johar took to his official Instagram handle and hinted about returning to the directing chair.