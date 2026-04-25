/Is Koffee with Karan returning with season 9? Karan Johar drops big update

Missed out on the gossip? Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has officially announced the release date of season 9 of his hit show, Koffee with Karan. The show is widely regarded as Bollywood’s most popular celebrity chat show, known for its candid conversations and exclusive sensational gossip. Let's delve into when the show will premiere.

Koffee with Karan is coming back with season 9

Hosted by Karan Johar, the show features intimate conversations and a rapid-fire round with candid questions for celebrities, which often reveal hidden truths.

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During a recent conversation with The Week, the filmmaker was asked whether his hugely popular talk show would return. In response, Johar smiled and replied, “This year, Diwali, season 9.”

Most talked about moment of Season 8

The previous season opened with power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. During a candid chat with Johar, the actress faced intense social media backlash after admitting that, even while having Ranveer Singh by her side, she was also seeing other people. She stated, "Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other."

The statement eventually became the discussion point among the netizens, leading to netizens questioning their dating and marriage lives.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan Season 9 to return in 2025

After the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh controversy, Kjo features Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra on his coffee couch, where the Badlapur actor takes a dig at the heated moment and quips, "In my dad’s film, there is a character called Shaadiram GharJode. He is Karan Johar ghar tode."

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