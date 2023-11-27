Koffee With Karan: Rani Mukerji accuses Karan Johar of hitting, Kajol can't remember this detail about K3G

Karan Johar's next guests are also his first heroines. The promo for the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan is out and it has cousins Kajol and Rani Mukerji sharing the couch and spilling details about the host who is also their close friend. The two had worked with Johar in his debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which completed 25 years of release earlier this year. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan along with Kajol and Rani. The promo of Koffee With Karan begins with Rani telling Karan, "I want to expose you." To which the filmmaker said, "Don't say such things," while Kajol added, "I like this show already." Rani then lists what Karan had done to her, seemingly during the shoot for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. "You have snatched food from my hand, you've hit me." When Karan interrupted her to say, "I didn't hit you," Rani said, "Such lies!" Kajol added, "Abuse, it was abuse!" Then during another segment, when Karan asked which film of hers had Rani in a guest appearance, the actress appeared to be clueless. The correct answer was Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

After the two guests took part in a series of Koffee rounds, Kajol said she was 'staging a walkout' after she failed to answer a few of Karan's questions.



Sharing the promo, Karan wrote in his Instagram caption, "We’ve hit the (rewind emoji) button hard enough to bring my first leading ladies - Kajol and Rani back on the Koffee couch and it’s nostalgia in the purest form!!!! (orange heart emojis)… Koffee With Karan season 8 - new episode streaming from 30th November on Disney+ Hotstar!"

About Kuch Kuch Hota Hai



Released in 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is now considered a cult classic. The film recently completed 25 years of its making, and to mark the occasion, a special screening was held in Mumbai. Shah Rukh played Rahul, Kajol his best friend Anjali and Rani Mukerji his wife, Tina. The film also featured Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johnny Lever.