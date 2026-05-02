/Karan Johar reviews The Devil Wears Prada 2, says it 'speaks of our times'

Following the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Karan Johar has expressed his views on the film. He took to his social media to share a long note about the sequel, and described it as both nostalgic and relevant to today’s media landscape.

Released on May 1, the film stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt in lead roles.

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Karan Johar praises the film

After watching the film, Johar opened up about his long-standing admiration for the original, and how the sequel made him revisit those emotions. "Nostalgia is powerful…. It keeps the present hopeful … my memory of watching #devilwearsprada is embedded in my heart… I walked out more in love with Meryl Streep ( if that was possible ) and understanding the pursuits of Miranda Priestly .. even though she was a tough leader, even though she was aesthetically judgemental and raising eye brow elitist to a fault…. But I understood her for her chase to attain excellence and perfection…. I wondered how I would feel revisiting Andy, Nigel, Emily and Miranda…," he wrote.



While the filmmaker did not draw direct comparisons, he emphasised how the latest film showcases current challenges faced by journalism. "Right at the top let me not compare the two films a s the first has a massive heads up of cumulative nostalgia…. This sequel speaks of our times, the ( sadly) emerging irrelevance of serous journalism …the digital overdrive Mania that is eating into the beauty of print… the powerlessness of the artistically powerful forces at the hands of corporations… the need for consolidations over ideations… all that in a Comedy? Yes… that’s the solid strength of Part 2 it makes u think of the travesty of our times," he added.

Johar also highlighted how the characters' journeys have changed over time.

About The Devil Wears Prada

Directed by David Frankel, the sequel revisits the world of Runway magazine nearly two decades after the original The Devil Wears Prada. Written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the story revolves around Andy, who is now an established journalist, and she reconnects with Miranda Priestly in an industry transformed by digital disruption.