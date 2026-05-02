/The Devil Wears Prada 2: Did Meryl Streep take a subtle dig at Marvel? Here's what we know

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has already been released in theatres, and fans can't stop talking about the sequel to the classic Hollywood fashion drama. But Meryl Streep, who plays Miranda Priestly in the film, has been making headlines for a different reason. Several netzines believe the veteran actor has taken a subtle dig at Marvel with her take on modern filmmaking.

What did Meryl Streep say?

During her appearance on the Hits Radio Breakfast Show, alongside Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, Streep was asked about Miranda Priestly’s softer portrayal this time. To which she replied, "I feel like you get a realistic view."

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Speaking further about the storytelling trends, she added, " I think we tend to Marvel-ize the movies now. We got the villains and we got the good guys, and it’s so boring. What’s really interesting about life is that some of the heroes are flawed and some of the villains are human and interesting and have their own strengths. So that’s what I like about this [movie]. It’s messier."

Her remarks referencing Marvel Studios went viral, stirring a conversation on social media.

During the same conversation, the cast of the film also spoke about the growth of AI. When asked whether Miranda Priestly would embrace AI, Streep dismissed the idea, while Hathaway shared a personal anecdote about receiving identical thank-you notes from job applicants, which she suspects were generated using AI.

"The first one arrived and I’m like, 'That’s so nice and so professional,'" Hathaway said. "And then the second one arrived and I’m like, 'Oh no.' So I just want to warn you: If you think you’re getting away with something, you might be revealing yourself. It was hilarious."

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