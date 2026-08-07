/Explained | Can India reach WTC final with a series win in Sri Lanka?

India are set to face Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, with the first match beginning on Saturday (Aug 15) in Galle. With India currently fifth in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings and the next WTC final less than a year away, the Shubman Gill-led team will be looking for a series win. The Men in Blue are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings with a 48.15 per cent points percentage, behind fourth-placed Bangladesh (58.33 per cent) and ahead of sixth-placed Sri Lanka (41.67 per cent), making the upcoming series crucial for both teams' qualification hopes.

Bangladesh, however, have a tough schedule ahead, as they will first host the West Indies before travelling to Australia for a challenging series.

What happens if India win the Sri Lanka series?

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India can win the series either 1-0 or 2-0, but if India win one Test and the other ends in a draw, they will collect 16 points from the series and their total will increase to 68 points, while their points percentage will rise to 51.51 per cent.

Sri Lanka's points percentage would fall to 33.33 per cent in that scenario.

A 2-0 win would give India the maximum possible boost, as the two victories would earn them 24 points, taking their total to 76 after 11 Tests. Their points percentage would increase to 57.58 per cent.

For Sri Lanka, losing both Tests at home would be a major setback and their points percentage would drop to 27.78 per cent, leaving them only slightly ahead of seventh-placed England.

England currently have four wins from 13 Tests and a points percentage of 24.36 per cent.

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A series win could help India strengthen their fifth-place position as they could also move up to fourth if Bangladesh lose their upcoming series against Australia. However, even a 2-0 victory over Sri Lanka would not be enough for India to break into the top three, as New Zealand currently have a points percentage of 72.22 per cent.

WTC 2025-27 standings