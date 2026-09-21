/Trump says Russia has ‘lost control’ of its diesel industry, calls for end to ‘ridiculous, never-ending’ war

President Donald Trump said on Monday that major Ukrainian military strikes have hit Russian energy infrastructure hard following which Russia has lost control of its diesel oil industry and called for an end to the “ridiculous, never-ending” war.

“A large number of their Diesel refineries have been blown up and are, at least temporarily, out of commission,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social following a call with Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky.

“Russia has unfortunately lost control of its Diesel Oil Industry due to its War with Ukraine,” Trump said and called for the war to end.

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“This ridiculous and never ending War with Ukraine must be ended. The whole World suffers as 25,000 people, mostly soldiers, are being killed each month. What a shame!”

Trump’s post came after Ukraine launched a massive drone strike against Russia overnight between Saturday and Sunday. More than 1,600 drones travelled nearly 280 miles into the country, striking oil refineries in Moscow, causing fires and triggering a pause in operations.

Trump is scheduled to meet Zelensky on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. The US president has repeatedly called on Ukraine to stop long-range drone attacks on Russian oil facilities to allow the energy market to stabiliae.

Average US diesel prices hit a record high of $6.51 per gallon as of Monday morning, according to the latest data from AAA, up from $6.23 last week. The average price of a gallon of regular gas stood at $4.48, up from $4.31 a week ago.

While the US hasn’t allowed imports of Russian petroleum products since the Kremlin invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the devastation at processing plants inside Russia has shrunk the availability of diesel worldwide and has had ripple effects in America.

“The single biggest factor has been the Ukrainian destruction of Russian refineries,” Energy Secretary Christopher Wright told CNN earlier this month.

Ukraine has been targeting Russia’s energy infrastructure both in retaliation for the Kremlin’s attacks on its facilities and as part of an effort to weaken Moscow.

Ahead of his visit to the US, Zelensky revealed that he had a call with the US president and teased that the upcoming meeting “could change a lot.”

The high diesel prices, coupled with rising gasoline prices due to the war with Iran, have given Trump political headaches as he heads into the midterm elections.

Trump has taken aggressive measures to put downward pressure on gasoline prices, including by having the military escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, but tackling diesel prices has proven more difficult.

Earlier this month, Trump dispatched his top envoys for negotiations, Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, to Moscow and Kyiv for talks on ending the war.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio may meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN summit, said reports.