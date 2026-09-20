/Iran’s military command claims US ‘planning’ to resume strikes; American embassies issue ‘security alerts’

Iran’s central military command said in a statement on Sunday that it has received information that the United States, with the backing of some regional countries, is preparing to resume military actions against Iran, reported Iranian state media.

The military added that any US attack will trigger sustained strikes on American bases and interests in the region, the report adds, warning that regional countries supporting US aggression against Iran will be considered parties to the conflict.

Iran’s military headquarters has warned Middle East nations they’ll be “considered complicit” if the United States resumes major strikes on the country from American bases.

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“We warn that if the countries of the region – by continuing their dual policy toward the Islamic Republic of Iran – align with the Great Satan’s aggression against a powerful and sovereign Iran they will all be considered complicit in this evil and can no longer expect restraint or decency from Iran’s powerful armed forces,” the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters said in a statement.

US embassies across Middle East issue security alerts for Americans

Meanwhile, US embassies across the Middle East issued security alerts for American citizens in the region early Sunday morning local time.

“Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation,” the State Department said in its alerts.

The alerts did not mention any specific threat but called for Americans to “exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions.”

The alerts cited the recent fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Yemen-based Iranian-backed Houthi militants and said that the “military conflict” between the two sides “has the potential to escalate rapidly.”

The alerts were posted by U.S. embassies in Israel, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Jordan, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Fighting has intensified between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in recent weeks. The Houthis have taken control of vast swaths of Yemen’s Red Sea coastline, along with several islands in the critical Bab al-Mandab Strait, putting further pressure on an already stressed global oil supply.

Saudi Arabia’s crucial East-West oil pipeline was also damaged by drone strikes earlier this month. The attack was reportedly carried out by Iran-backed militias operating in Iraq, though no group came forth to take credit for the attacks.