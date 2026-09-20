/Israeli man shot dead in West Bank terror attack; IDF captures shooter from hospital

An Israeli man was killed in a shooting at a natural spring near the West Bank settlement of Halamish on Sunday morning, said the police while terming the incident a terror attack. The security forces later arrested the attacker, a Palestinian, from a hospital.

The Israeli man, in his 30s, had been inside his car at a natural spring in the area when the Palestinian gunman opened fire on bathers and fled. The man, who was seriously injured with gunshot wounds, was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A soldier operating near the scene had arrived at the location soon after the attack and opened fire on the gunman as he fled, injuring him.

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IDF commandos later captured the Palestinian terrorist after locating him at a hospital in the Ramallah area.

Israel Ganz, the head of the Benjamin Regional Council, said the Israelis targeted in a terror attack at the natural spring were there to immerse in the waters ahead of the Yom Kippur fast this evening, a traditional practice before the Day of Atonement.

Yossi Dagan, the head of the Samaria Regional Council, said, “The State of Israel must go from defence to offence and restore deterrence and security for residents.”

The Palestinian terrorist had opened fire from a vehicle, then got out of the car and fled on foot, still armed.

IDF troops, including special forces, launched a manhunt for the gunman and also used drones.

Avigdor Liberman, chair of the hawkish Yisrael Beytenu party, reacted to the shooting incident and wrote on X, “We must impose a heavy cost — there is no forgiveness for terrorism.”

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett, who heads the opposition B’Yachad party, said in a post, “Israelis need to be safe everywhere in our land. We must get to the terrorist and those who sent him, and eradicate terrorism with an iron fist.”

Gadi Eisenkot, chair of the Yashar party, said that “the entire nation’s heart aches at this difficult time,” and added, “We will continue to pursue those who seek our harm, everywhere and at all times.”