/Raphinha hat-trick powers Barcelona to 3-1 win over Sevilla in La Liga

Raphinha scored a superb hat-trick to earn Barcelona a 3-1 win at Sevilla on Saturday in La Liga and preserve their 100 per cent record. Hansi Flick's side moved six points clear of Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid, who visit Atletico Madrid in a derby clash on Sunday. The Spanish champions were given the biggest test of their season but overcame Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, thanks to Raphinha's treble.

The Brazil international has started the season in sensational form, playing out of position as a central striker. La Liga's top goalscorer, Raphinha, reached 12 goals in seven league appearances with a second consecutive hat-trick, and scored twice more in the Champions League.

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"We know the quality of Raphinha, and we're very happy about him; he gives us a lot," Flick told reporters. "Today the team gives him the last pass, and he made it happen for us, so it's good.

"After these numbers in these eight games, he's very happy to play as a number nine."

Barcelona sporting director Deco said the former Leeds winger had agreed to extend his stay at the club until 2030 ahead of the game, and Raphinha celebrated in style.

"He's very good and can adapt to any position up front. We give him the balls, and he scores the goals," Barca midfielder Fermin Lopez told Movistar.

Flick handed Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic his debut in goal with Joan Garcia out injured.

Hosts Sevilla, fifth, started strongly, making Barca uncomfortable, and took the lead through Youssouf Fofana in the 19th minute. Felix Correia escaped Eric Garcia and crossed for Fofana to nod home at the near post.

Teenage star Lamine Yamal almost pulled Barca level, but Sevilla goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos managed to push his curling effort against the post and out.

It was no surprise when the Catalans did equalise that it was Raphinha who was the man to score. He cleverly shifted his body weight to escape a defender and slipped the ball home with a low finish.

Relentless Raphinha

Yamal sent another shot over, and after Sevilla fans whistled him, he goaded them to keep doing so. Although the 19-year-old did not score himself, he did create Raphinha's next two goals after the break.

Flick said his team improved in the second half and gave the ball away left.

"It was a difficult game, especially in the first half... we also gave away the ball too easily a lot, that's not usually our level and our standard, and in the second half it was like that," said Flick.

Early in the second period, Yamal crossed, and Raphinha headed home to put Barca in front. Arguably his best finish was yet to come, with Yamal sending Raphinha through, for the Brazilian to dink the ball over the goalkeeper.

Barca missed several chances to extend their lead, with Anthony Gordon getting his feet wrong and a Dani Olmo free-kick beaten away.