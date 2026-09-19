/Trump extends H-1B visa's $100,000 fee until September 2027: What it means for Indians?

US President Donald Trump has extended the H-1B visa petitions for another year, imposing a $100,000 payment and continuing the controversial immigration restriction until September 21, 2027. The development unfolded as legal challenges continue in US courts. In response, the White House said Trump had increased the executive order behind the fee, issued in September 2025, which was set to expire this month.



The H-1B programme authorises US employers to employ skilled workers from different countries, including technology professionals, for several years. The extension plays a significant role for Indian professionals as it covers the largest share of approved H-1B beneficiaries by country of birth.

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What it means for Indians?

USCIS figures for FY2024 show that Indian nationals accounted for 71 per cent of approved H-1B petitions, compared with roughly 12 per cent for Chinese nationals. Since many Indian applicants are based outside the US and would require to enter the country to take H-1B opportunities, the ongoing $100,000 fee could carry significant implications for both employers and prospective visa holders.



The White House said the original proclamation, issued in September 2025, aimed at curbing what the administration called abuses of the H-1B system, particularly by IT staffing and outsourcing firms.