/Trump will receive Xi at airport during his state visit. Full schedule released

Chinese president Xi Jingping will travel to US for a state visit next week. It is for the first time in a decade that Xi will make an official trip to Washington from September 23 to 25 and hold talks with US President Donald Trump According to White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly and senior U.S. officials, the event will revolve around bilateral diplomatic activities between Trump and Xi.

The White House has officially released the schedule for Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Washington. Here is the itinerary:

Thursday Schedule

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On Wednesday (Sept 23), Trump will be present at the Joint Base Andrews, just outside Washington, to welcome Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan for the state visit

The next day (Thursday) President Trump and first lady Melania will welcome the couple at an arrival ceremony on the State Floor of the White House

The leaders will participate in a military review in the Rose Garden before their closed-door meeting

Trump and the first lady will host the Chinese delegation for a state dinner in the East Room

Trump described the dinner as an event everyone wants to attend. Both leaders will deliver remarks post their dinner

The first lady and Madame Peng will follow a separate schedule

Xi and Madame Peng will also be the guests of honor at a state dinner Thursday in the East Room

Friday Schedule

Xi and his wife are expected to return to the White House on Friday morning for tea with the Trumps

Post tea, Trump will take Xi and his wife on a tour of the National Archives, home to some of the United States’ most important documents