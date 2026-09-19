/Premier League: Brighton stun Arsenal 3-0 as defending champions suffer first loss

Arsenal’s perfect start to their Premier League title defence came to an end on Saturday (Sep 19) as Brighton & Hove Albion stunned the champions with a 3-0 win at home. Arsenal had won all seven of their matches across competitions this season, including their first four league games. However, they struggled against a Brighton side celebrating its 125th anniversary.

Pascal Gross opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a low shot that went in off the post. Brighton then doubled their lead through Charalampos Kostoulas, who finished a counter-attack with a similar effort.

Arsenal failed to create a strong response after the break, as Chema Andres made it 3-0 with a close-range header as Brighton continued to put pressure on the visitors. The win moved Brighton up to third place, while Arsenal suffered their first defeat of the season.

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Spurs’ struggles continue

Tottenham Hotspur are still waiting for their first Premier League win after losing 3-2 to Aston Villa at home.

Villa took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Johan Manzambi scored after Tottenham were briefly down to 10 men as Micky van de Ven received treatment for a cut on his face.

Nicolas Jackson doubled Villa’s lead in the 67th minute before Emi Buendia produced a superb long-range strike to make it 3-0. Tottenham responded late through Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke, but their comeback was not enough.

The result gave Villa their first league win of the season. Tottenham, meanwhile, have suffered three defeats and recorded two draws from their opening five league matches.

Newcastle hold on

Newcastle United beat promoted Hull City 2-1 to hand Hull their first league defeat of the season.

Joe Willock and Lewis Hall scored within the opening seven minutes to put Newcastle 2-0 ahead. Mohamed-Ali Cho pulled one back for Hull after the break, but Newcastle held on for all three points.

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