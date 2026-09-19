/US hiding troop deaths in Iran war? Toll higher than Pentagon count, claims report

The Iran war has led to more casualties of the US troops than previously claimed by the Pentagon publicly. A report in the Washington Post that cites six US officials familiar with the Defense Department’s internal casualty accounting data, has put the number at 22, four ​more than were listed in the data available on the Pentagon's public database.

However, another official said that not all of the undisclosed fatalities were directly linked to the fighting but happened during the military personnel deputation to the Middle East during the conflict.

The official added that three US contractors in the region have also been killed since the start of the war.

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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ​has denied the report and called it "a complete LIE."

Taking to X Hegseth wrote, “This is DISGUSTING and FAKE. A complete LIE."

He further criticised the newspaper saying, “Shame on the Washington Post — they’re worse than Iranian state media.”

The report did not provide more details into how and when the deaths happened. It also did not reveal the identities of those "killed".

Shortfall of munitions

Other than human casualties, the US is also facing munition shortfall. On Spetember 14, the inspector general of the Defense Department of the United States in its report had said that the conflict with Iran has led to a shortfall of US munitions and “bottlenecks” in supply chains and that Washington is working to replenish weaponry.

“Pentagon is working to streamline procurement processes and production lead times, and to stockpile critical materials, components, and selected munitions to respond rapidly to a contingency,” said the report.