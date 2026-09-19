/Zendaya and Tom Holland step out for a low-key date in Los Angeles

Zendaya and Tom Holland were recently spotted together in Los Angeles during a low-key outing. The couple visited an art gallery on Thursday, September 17, three days after attending the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The actors were seen in casual attire as they made their way to the gallery and later left together. Zendaya, 30, was carrying a large shopping bag, while Holland was photographed opening the driver's side door for her before they drove away. The two also appeared to share a lighthearted moment during their outing.

Also Read: Zendaya and Tom Holland steal the show at the Emmys 2026 as Law Roach clears up marriage rumours

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About Zendaya, Tom Holland's looks

They added a casual touch to their outfit for the LA date. Zendaya wore a fitted black one-shoulder top with a loose, low-slung navy Prada poplin skirt. She paired the outfit with Prada boots and a Ferragamo bag. She completed the look with statement silver earrings.

Holland, 30, wore a green plaid Ami Paris shirt with medium-wash blue jeans and white sneakers. He accessorised with a beige Bero baseball cap representing his alcohol-free beer company.

Zendaya, Tom Holland's Emmy appearance

On September 14, the couple attended the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards together.

Zendaya was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the third and final season of Euphoria. She had previously won the category twice for her role as Rue. However, the 2026 award went to Rhea Seehorn for Pluribus.

For the ceremony, Zendaya wore a silver embellished gown, while Holland wore a black suit with a dark blue shirt.

Zendaya-Holland

Holland and Zendaya first met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Soon the speculation about their relationship grew, and the pair were photographed kissing inside a car in July 2021.

The actors have mostly kept their relationship private. In a June 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland said, "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

Zendaya also later discussed the challenge of maintaining privacy during an interview with Elle. "I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. You can’t hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist."