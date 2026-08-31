/Spider-Man star Tom Holland surpasses Chris Pratt to become third-highest-grossing lead actor of all time

After the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland has achieved another major milestone in his career. He has moved into third place on the all-time list of highest-grossing lead actors, and the milestone puts him ahead of fellow Marvel actor Chris Pratt, while only Zoe Saldaña and Scarlett Johansson rank above him.

The achievement comes as Holland’s latest superhero outing, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, continues to run successfully at the box office worldwide, marking his position among Hollywood’s biggest commercial stars.

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Tom Holland overtakes Chris Pratt

According to the latest box-office figures, quoted by Dmarge, Holland’s films have now generated approximately $15 billion globally, taking him past Pratt’s career total. Saldaña remains at the top with around $15.47 billion, followed closely by Johansson at approximately $15.4 billion.

At 30, Holland is the youngest actor to feature in the top 10 and has reached the third position largely through a combination of major franchise successes and his recurring role as Peter Parker.

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Holland’s box-office run

The latest Spider-Man instalment has been a major contributor to Holland’s latest jump up the rankings. The movie reportedly brought in an estimated $22.2 million from the US and Canada between August 28 and 30, marking its fifth consecutive weekend at No. 1. Its domestic earnings have now reached roughly $891.5 million.

Worldwide, the film has collected around $2.33 billion. Before his two major releases this year, Holland's career total was reportedly around $13.6 billion. Since then, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day have dramatically increased his overall tally.

Holland appears in The Odyssey as Telemachus, and the Nolan film has reportedly also crossed the $1.4 billion mark globally.

The 10 highest-grossing lead actors are