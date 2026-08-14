/Tom Holland's Spider-Man fever continues: Brand New Day breaks $700M record in 15 days

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is swinging to new heights and shattering box office records both domestically and internationally. Tom Holland’s Spidey has once again won over fans across the globe, and in just 15 days of release, Brand New Day has crossed $700 million in domestic sales alone, making it the fastest film in history to hit that milestone.
The buzz around the movie is not only limited to the US either. Internationally, the film is performing just as strongly, pushing its worldwide total even higher and proving that Spider-Man remains one of Marvel’s biggest crowd-pullers and, with this, that superhero fatigue has ended.
Tom Holland's Spider-Man box office: It breaks $700M record in 15 days
Released on June 30th, Sony and Marvel’s comic book adventure is performing outstandingly at the box office. It has so far earned $704.5 million in North America in just two weekends of release. Globally, the movie has surpassed $1.8 billion.
Before Brand New Day, only seven movies has achieved this feat of surpassing $700 million in North America. The other movies in this list are: 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($963 million), 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame”($858 million), 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home”($814 million), 2009’s “Avatar”($785 million), 2022’s “Top Gun: Maverick”($721 million) and 2018’s “Black Panther”($700 million).
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This superhero film, which marks Holland's fourth solo outing as Peter Parker, is not only performing outstandingly in the domestic market, but internationally as well. With earnings of $1.108 billion, it has crossed the collection of, No Way Home, with 1.106 billion.
As the movie continues to perform well at the box office, it’s now heading toward the $2 billion mark. And if it does so, it will find its name on a list that only has seven films, including Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, and Titanic.
Apart from Holland, the movie also stars Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Sadie Sink as Jean Grey.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day review
WION's film critic, Shomini Sen, called the movie, ‘’A mature Peter Parker navigates heartbreak, loneliness and new evil.''
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Brand New Day has Peter Parker coming of age. You go in expecting a goofy superhero complete with his humour and punchlines. The humour is there, but Peter is now a grown-up man, responsible for the people of New York, guilty of his past work and terribly lonely, who keeps having imaginary conversations with MJ in his head. While he is now more brazen and unafraid to take risks, he is also constantly honing his skills and the technology that aids him. Read the full review.