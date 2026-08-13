/Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947: Which film is leading the advance booking battle?

Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, and Batwara 1947, led by Sunny Deol, are heading for a theatrical face-off on August 14, a day before Independence Day, putting their respective advance booking collections under the spotlight. Let's delve in to know how much both the films have minted so far a day before their release.

Advance booking report: Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947

As per the Sacnilk report, in the advance booking figures, Awarapan 2 so far has sold 187,617 tickets, minting Rs 5.71 crore for its opening day. The same report suggests that the Sunny Deol starrer, Batwara 1947 has sold 52,408 tickets, minting Rs 1.4 crore.

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While advance sales do not guarantee an opening-day result, they offer an early snapshot of audience interest. Ultimately, the box-office winner will be determined by a combination of advance bookings, walk-in audiences, reviews, word of mouth and screen availability over the opening days.

All about Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films, it stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky and Vijayant Kohli, among others.

The film's music is composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik and Akhil Sachdeva, with lyrics written by Rashmi Virag and Sayeed Quadri, and the background score by Raju Singh. The soundtrack is distributed and released by Sony Music. The album includes the tracks Ve Junoon, Yeh Awarapan, Tera Mera Rishta and Toh Phir Aao. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas on August 14.

Co-written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1947 partition of India and the division of Punjab. The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur. The film is based on Asghar Wajahat's drama Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.