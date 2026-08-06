/Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi starrer gets UA 16+ certificate after CBFC orders 9 edits

Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, is one of the highly anticipated films. Sequel to the 2007 cult classic, the upcoming action thriller has reportedly cleared the censorship process, receiving a UA 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The certification comes after the filmmakers made nine changes requested by the board before the film could be approved for release.

Changes requested by CBFC for Awarapan 2

The CBFC (Central Board of Certification) has granted Awarapan 2 a UA 16+ certificate after a few modifications, as per reports. While the board did not ask for extensive restructuring of the film, the requested revisions were deemed necessary to meet the certification guidelines for a UA 16+ rating.

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As per the changes required by CBFC, they are adding disclaimers related to drug use and child trafficking. The film's title was asked to be mentioned in Hindi. The anti-drug static ticker was asked to be mentioned in the bottom right corner in scenes of drug consumption. The 'obscene' words were asked to be replaced in the audio as well as the subtitles. In the second half of the film, a violent scene was asked to be reduced by 50%.

In addition, a few scenes depicting extreme violence being shortened, and a scene of drug snorting has also been edited. The end credits were also adjusted to match the film's music. The film has a final runtime of 140 minutes and 20 seconds (2 hours, 20 minutes and 20 seconds).

All about Awarapan 2

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films, it stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky and Vijayant Kohli, among others.