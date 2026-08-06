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Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi starrer gets UA 16+ certificate after CBFC orders 9 edits

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 08:17 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 08:17 IST
Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi starrer gets UA 16+ certificate after CBFC orders 9 edits

Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2 Photograph: (X)

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Emraan Hashmi upcoming starrer Awarapan 2 has reportedly been granted certification after the makers complied with nine edits. Read to know more. 

Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, is one of the highly anticipated films. Sequel to the 2007 cult classic, the upcoming action thriller has reportedly cleared the censorship process, receiving a UA 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The certification comes after the filmmakers made nine changes requested by the board before the film could be approved for release.

Changes requested by CBFC for Awarapan 2

The CBFC (Central Board of Certification) has granted Awarapan 2 a UA 16+ certificate after a few modifications, as per reports. While the board did not ask for extensive restructuring of the film, the requested revisions were deemed necessary to meet the certification guidelines for a UA 16+ rating.

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As per the changes required by CBFC, they are adding disclaimers related to drug use and child trafficking. The film's title was asked to be mentioned in Hindi. The anti-drug static ticker was asked to be mentioned in the bottom right corner in scenes of drug consumption. The 'obscene' words were asked to be replaced in the audio as well as the subtitles. In the second half of the film, a violent scene was asked to be reduced by 50%.

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In addition, a few scenes depicting extreme violence being shortened, and a scene of drug snorting has also been edited. The end credits were also adjusted to match the film's music. The film has a final runtime of 140 minutes and 20 seconds (2 hours, 20 minutes and 20 seconds).

All about Awarapan 2

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films, it stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky and Vijayant Kohli, among others.

The film's music is composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik and Akhil Sachdeva with lyrics written by Rashmi Virag and Sayeed Quadri and the background score by Raju Singh. The soundtrack is distributed and released by Sony Music. The album includes the tracks Ve Junoon, Yeh Awarapan,Tera Mera Rishta and Toh Phir Aao. It is scheuled to release in cinemas on August 14.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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