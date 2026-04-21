/Awarapan 2 release date out: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam; Disha Patani joins the cast

The makers of Awarapan 2 have finally announced the release date of the much-awaited film. Slated to arrive in August, the update was shared on social media by Vishesh Films on Tuesday. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.

Awarapan 2 release date

Sharing posters and a behind-the-scenes image of producer Vishesh Bhatt on social media, the production house wrote, "Keep yourself FREE this Independence Day weekend and Join us on 14 Aug 2026, Awarapan 2 in Cinemas."

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The film marks the return of Hashmi to the role of Shivam after 19 years. The character earned him a lasting fan following due to his intense portrayal. Awarapan 2 also stars Disha Patani in the lead role. The poster hints at the continuation of the original’s themes, with imagery such as a dove and a bird tattoo.

About the original film

Awarapan, released in 2007, was directed by Mohit Suri and featured Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles. While it was not a box-office hit at the time, the film gradually earned cult status for its storytelling and music.

Speaking about the film, Bhatt said, "Awarapan is an emotion so large that it's meant for the big screen. It also presents exotic settings and large scale sequences but fundamentally it's built on our core principles of layered storytelling with powerful characters and rich music. Emraan felt the angst of Shivam so deeply that he stepped into character in a heartbeat. And with Disha Patani joining us, the world of the film opened up to new possibilities," as quoted by ANI.

About Awarapan

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and penned by Bilal Siddiqui, the sequel is backed by Vishesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner. In association with Sony Music India, the film is currently in the final phase of production in Mumbai.

The sequel was first revealed by Hashmi in March 2025 through a video featuring a nostalgic visual callback, accompanied by the track Tera Mera Rishta.