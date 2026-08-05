/After NEET protests, CJP holds crucial strategy meet in Maharashtra to chart national expansion

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), the organisation that emerged as a prominent face of the nationwide NEET protest movement, is holding a crucial two-day strategy meeting in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to decide its future course. The closed-door meeting has brought together CJP founderAbhijeet Dipke, national office-bearers and senior members of the organisation. It is the group's first major leadership meeting since the month-long protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.
According to the organisation, the meeting will review the impact of the agitation and deliberate on expanding its campaign beyond the NEET issue. Discussions are expected to focus on recruitment examination reforms, youth unemployment, education policy and strengthening CJP's organisational presence across multiple states.
The leadership is also likely to finalise plans for a nationwide outreach programme aimed at engaging students and young professionals, as the organisation attempts to transform itself from a single-issue protest platform into a broader youth movement.
The meeting comes amid speculation over whether CJP could enter electoral politics. However, founder Abhijeet Dipke has indicated that the organisation will continue to function as a public pressure group rather than contest elections at this stage.
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A formal announcement outlining CJP's future roadmap is expected after the meeting concludes, with the organisation likely to unveil its next nationwide campaign and organisational strategy. Political observers say the outcome of the meeting could determine whether CJP evolves from a movement centred on education issues into a broader national platform representing youth concerns, at a time when questions surrounding employment, recruitment processes and access to higher education continue to dominate public discourse in India.