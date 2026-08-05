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Another assassination attempt? Armed man arrested at Trump's golf course ahead of presidential visit to LA

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 06:23 IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 06:29 IST
Another assassination attempt? Armed man arrested at Trump's golf course ahead of presidential visit to LA

US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up after stepping off Air Force One upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles on August 4, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

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An armed man was arrested at US President Donald Trump's Los Angeles golf course after allegedly photographing and filming security arrangements ahead of Trump's scheduled visit. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and have not disclosed a motive.

An armed man was arrested at US President Donald Trump's golf course in Los Angeles just two days before the president's scheduled visit, authorities said. According to the local sheriff's office, the suspect, a 38-year-old man from Downey, California, was detained after being spotted by plainclothes federal agents inside the golf course.

Officials said the man was seen "walking throughout the golf course grounds taking photographs and videos and appearing to monitor security-planning activities." The suspicious behaviour prompted agents to intervene, leading to his arrest before Trump's planned visit to the property on Tuesday.

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Authorities have not yet disclosed the suspect's identity or said whether he was targeting the president. The investigation is ongoing, and officials are examining the man's activities, including the images and videos he allegedly captured inside the golf course.

The incident comes amid heightened security surrounding Trump following previous threats and assassination attempts, with law enforcement maintaining extensive protective measures ahead of his public appearances.

Officials have not released further details about the weapon recovered or any possible charges the suspect may face.

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist and Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with five years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. She has e...Read More

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