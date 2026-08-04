/Did military GPS jamming cause a plane to crash in New Mexico? Here's what a report says

The medical plane that crashed in New Mexico in May this year, killing all four on board, likely happened because of an electronic warfare exercise being conducted at the nearby White Sands Missile Range. According to a report by Wired that analysed an Associated Press finding in June, the GPS on the small twin-engine medevac aircraft failed because the military was jamming that signal throughout that area at the time.

GPS jamming meant that the pilots had no way to know about the mountainous formation between their plane and the landing strip, which resulted in the crash. Besides killing the two pilots and two medical workers, it ignited a wildfire that wreaked devastation for weeks.

Military had warned of GPS disruptions

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Low visibility, an overworked air-traffic control and the GPS jamming led to at least three other planes reporting navigation disruptions. The AP report had stated that the military had warned the pilots to expect the disruptions. However, the National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report only talked about the GPS problems on board the flight, but the cause of the crash has not been officially identified as yet.

"The loss of GPS should not result in the loss of an airplane so there’s got to be more to it than that," retired airline pilot John Cox, and CEO of Safety Operating Systems, told AP at the time. Airline pilot and aviation crash analyst Juan Browne told Wired, “When those lights go out, man, you know you are in big trouble.”

GPS jamming in the United States

This is the first known incident where military GPS caused a civilian plane to go down in US airspace. Wired reported that even though the pilots had already been warned about it, there was a lack of safeguards or air traffic control personnel to prevent a disaster. Notably, cases of GPS jamming have skyrocketed in recent years, going from four in 2020 to 50 in 2024, and 40 across 2025, according to data from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.