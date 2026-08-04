DMK leader and Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin has been detained by Chennai Police on Tuesday (Jul 4) from his residence, following an FIR against him over his alleged defamatory remarks against actress Trisha and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. This comes as the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) supporters staged a massive protest against him on Tuesday. Additional Commissioner of Police Narendran Nair confirmed that an FIR has been filed against Udhayanidhi over his alleged derogatory remarks. Security has also been tightened outside Udhayanidhi's Chennai residence this morning, while the Chennai Police detained several DMK cadres who gathered outside the leader's residence.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu leader Udhayanidhi Stalin draws severe backlash over derogatory remark against Trisha

WATCH the moment he was detained

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Before the arrest, the DMK leader had moved the Madras high court seeking anticipatory bail in the case registered against him. However, even as advocate Hasan Mohammed Jinnah sought an urgent hearing of the plea, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan agreed to hear the anticipatory bail petition later in the afternoon. Apart from registering an FIR, TVK also filed a complaint with National Commission for Women (NCW), alleging that Udhayanidhi made "vulgar", "objectifying" and "sexually suggestive" remarks. TVK national spokesperson Pazha Selvakumar urged the commission to take cognisance of the speech, seek an explanation and an unconditional public apology, and direct authorities to initiate legal proceedings under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

What is the controversy?