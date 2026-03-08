/When did Vijay and Trisha first meet? Timeline of their off screen friendship amid dating rumours

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's close friendship has been under intense public scrutiny for decades. But, with their recent public appearance at the wedding, here is their timeline of events, from first meeting to working in films together.
Ever since Vijay's wife Sangeetha filed for divorce, reportedly, the former's dating rumours with Trisha Krishnan have created quite a buzz. While they have maintained that they are just friends, their off-screen bond has been the talk of the town. As their recent outing sparks debate, let's take a look back at their decade-long friendship and one of the on-screen celebrated couples.
The first film featuring Trisha Krishnan and Vijay together was the 2004 blockbuster Tamil action film Ghilli. Directed by Dharani, this film marked their initial collaboration, establishing a popular on-screen pair. Ghilli is considered to be one of the best films in Vijay's career, starting his acting trend from romance to action.
Their collaboration with Ghilli marked the foundation of their popular on-screen pairing. With their chemistry on screen, they became the most loved pair. The song Appadi Podu is still the cult classic song and played till date.
After their partnership began in Ghilli, Trisha and Vijay worked in many more films, including Thirupaachi in 2005, Aathi in 2006, and Kuruvi in 2008. They reunited after fifteen years with Leo in 2023, in which they played the role of husband and wife. In 2024, the duo again reunited for The Greatest of All Time, in which Trisha made a special cameo appearance in the song Matta.
According to several reports, as the on-screen chemistry of Trisha and Vijay paved its way to off-screen, the pressure from Vijay's family was the main reason they had to distance themselves professionally.
Trisha and Vijay, who reunited for Leo after fifteen years, were seen taking a stroll around Oslo, Norway, after finishing the film's shoot. The picture of the duo broke the internet and sparked dating rumours as they were seen together in another country.
In another instance, in March 2022, the actress had uploaded photographs from a trip she had described as a solo vacation in New York City. However, one particular image displayed two pairs of footwear, which led to eagle-eyed fans speculating that someone else might have accompanied her on her journey as well.
Trisha took to her X account and shared a birthday message for Vijay by posting a photo of him playing with her dog, Izzy, calling him the bestest with a hugging face and evil eye emoji.
In another post, Trisha had shared a mirror selfie with Vijay; she wished him a happy birthday. In the picture, Trisha can be seen smiling in a colourful blue dress while Vijay is wearing all-black. Clicked in an elevator, the picture got attention in no time. Sharing it, Trisha wrote, “The calm to a storm, The storm to a calm! To many more milestones ahead."
Trisha Krishnan's and Vijay's trip to Goa in 2024 created buzz. Reports suggest that the duo had travelled to attend the destination wedding of actress Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil.