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Multiple WhatsApp accounts, including in India, are under review for 24 hours. Here’s why

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 10:20 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 10:20 IST
Multiple WhatsApp accounts, including in India, are under review for 24 hours. Here’s why

Image for representation Photograph: (Canva)

Story highlights

WhatsApp temporarily placed multiple accounts in India and elsewhere under a 24-hour review without warning. A company spokesperson acknowledged that the enforcement system occasionally flags legitimate accounts by mistake. 

Multiple WhatsApp accounts, including those operated in India, were placed “under review” for up to 24 hours on Monday (Aug 3), preventing affected users from accessing key features of the messaging platform. Users began reporting the issue at around 8 pm IST, saying their accounts had been restricted without any prior warning. Several took to social media to share screenshots showing that their accounts had been flagged for review.

According to PTI, the app displayed a message stating: “Account in review. Date requested: 3 Aug 2026. Your account activity and device info is being checked to make sure it follows our terms of service. We will notify you of the result typically within 24 hours.” The notification also directed users to information on “How to use WhatsApp responsibly” and guidance related to stolen phones and accounts.

Also read: 'Not yet live': Whatsapp responds after India halts its username feature - WION factchecks claims

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Responding to the issue, a WhatsApp spokesperson said the company continuously monitors its platform to prevent misuse but acknowledged that mistakes can occur. “We are always working to stay ahead of those trying to abuse our service and ban accounts to help keep other users safe. Sometimes we get this wrong and if we do, we try to fix it as quickly as possible to get people back to chatting,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

Several affected users said they were unable to access WhatsApp despite not receiving any explanation for the action. “My WhatsApp account has been disabled without any explanation. I have already submitted an appeal, but the review page only displays a generic message stating that it will ‘typically’ be reviewed within 24 hours. Help me urgently,” one user wrote on social media.

Also read: India directs Meta to halt WhatsApp usernames feature until consultations are complete

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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