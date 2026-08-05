/'I believe in freedom of expression...': Shashi Tharoor clarifies on attending event where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address Gen Zs

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday (Aug 5) clarified his decision to attend a Mumbai event that will also be attended by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. A row broke out on social media after it was revealed that both Tharoor and Bhagwat will attend the event by International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) in Mumbai. Tharoor said that he would attend the event on Aug 7 and Aug 8 while Bhagwat would attend on Aug 6. He also clarified that it is not an event by RSS. Interestingly, Tharoor is a board member of the India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) that's organising the event.

“It is not RSS led. It’s a student movement that invites educationists and thought leaders of all backgrounds to address students. I believe in freedom of expression and will chair their Board meeting and events on 7th & 8th. Mr Bhagwat will meet them on 6th when I am in Delhi for Parliament,” Tharoor wrote on X.

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Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray took a jibe at Gen Z interactions by Bhagwat and other leaders, questioning the legal action on the student protesters. He asked why leaders had not “stepped in” during police action and complaints against them in the aftermath. “Suddenly everyone who wants to interact with Gen Z and Gen Alpha, and some who have taken it on themselves to preach “culture” to them via social media, the simple question to all of them is…Where were you when they were facing AK-47s, lathis with rusted nails, electric shock guns and electric barricades, tear gas and when women were manhandled in the name of “law and order?”” Thackeray asked.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to interact with Gen Z in Mumbai on August 6

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will have a session with Gen Z and Gen Alpha on August 6 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Mumbai, days after the student protest-led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) rocked New Delhi. As per the release, the event will commemorate India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) 15th anniversary with the inaugural ceremony of its Annual Championship Conference, bringing together over 2,000 high school students from over 100 cities across India. The participants, aged between 15 and 19 years, represent schools and colleges for what is one of the largest youth-led congregations.

Commenting on the occasion, Rishabh Shah, Founder, IIMUN, said, "Leadership is not only about guiding the next generation, but also listening to it. At this critical juncture in India's journey, we need this dialogue more than ever before. I am grateful to Mohan Bhagwat ji for accepting our invite to address this gathering at this critical juncture."