/'I am strong...': Sonam Wangchuk breaks silence as health deteriorates; Cong's Shashi Tharoor urges him to end fast

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a fast since 18 days at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, has said that he is still strong. His response came as several people urged him to end the fast amid his deteriorating heath. Sonam Wangchuk is on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. While India's primary Opposition party - Congress and the ruling party - BJP - has not commented on the protest, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor penned an open letter to him urging him to end his fast. Other politicians and celebrities have also urged him to end the fast. However, the scientist has denied the appeals asking people to ask the Centre why they are not having a dialogue with him.

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What Shashi Tharoor said in his open letter?

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday (July 15) penned an open letter and appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast, saying the climate activist had “awakened the conscience of the nation.” Stating that India needs his voice, Tharoor added that his fast has achieved what no one would have imagined. He also urged the Centre “to reach out and engage in the dialogue” with him and other protesting students. “To Shri Sonam Wangchuk-ji, my heartfelt appeal: please end your fast. You have awakened the conscience of the nation; that is what a fast is meant to do. India needs your voice for the long road ahead.” He also added, “To Shri Sonam Wangchuk-ji, my heartfelt appeal: please end your fast. You have awakened the conscience of the nation; that is what a fast is meant to do. India needs your voice for the long road ahead.”

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