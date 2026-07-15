/'He may die...': Delhi HC wants Indian govt's response in plea seeking to 'force feed' Sonam Wangchuk; BIG hearing tomorrow

The Delhi High Court will hear a PIL seeking urgent medical intervention for Sonam Wangchuk, who entered Day 17 of his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak.
The Delhi High Court on Thursday (July 16) will hear a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking urgent intervention to save the life of activist Sonam Wangchuk who is on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Wangchuk's protest entered Day 17 on Thursday.
The PIL has been filed by an activist lawyer Rakesh Kumar Saini was mentioned before the bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia. The petitioner has sought directions to the Central and Delhi governments to take Wanghcuk to a hospital and force feed him. In the petition, the petitioner said that Wangchuk's health has deteriorated rapidly and he has lost 8.5 kg. It warned that if the climate activist continues with his hunger strike, he could end up losing his life in two days. The plea said “if he passes away, it would be a matter of great shame for the country and the world."
The court said that it will hear the petition tomorrow (July 16). The Court noted the urgency in the matter and sought the response of the Central and Delhi governments. "Nobody is present on behalf of the Union of India. We are entertaining the petition. We will post the matter tomorrow itself and require the Union of India to seek instructions. Having regard to the urgency, list tomorrow," the Bench remarked. The bench also ordered that copies of the ruling be served on the Additional Solicitor General concerned and the Delhi government’s standing counsel so that it is ensured that they are present in the court tomorrow.
Sonam Wangchuk joined the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 28, 2026. Since then, he has been on an indefinite hunger strike. His demand is same as CJP's - the resignation of education minister Pradhan. Both CJP and Wangchuk are demanding his resignation to hold him accountable for the NEET paper leak that happened in May this year.
As Wangchuk's health deteriorated with the protest entering Day 17, several popular personalities including celebrities and politicians spoke in his favour. While some urged him to end the fast, others urged the government to start a dialogue with him. On July 15, The Nagina MP and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad met him. On July 14, MP Priya Saroj, MLA Atul Pradhan, and MLC Man Singh Yadav arrived at the protest venue to support the cause. On July 13, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray supported Wangchuk. Previously, CPI(M) MP Subhashini Ali, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant, and former Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shylaja visited him to extend their support. Celebrities including Swara Bhaskar and Kunal Kamra met him at Jantar Mantar on July 15 and others like actor Abhay Deol and comedian Abhishek Upmanyu voiced their support for him. FULL LIST HERE