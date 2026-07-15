/'He may die...': Delhi HC wants Indian govt's response in plea seeking to 'force feed' Sonam Wangchuk; BIG hearing tomorrow

The court said that it will hear the petition tomorrow (July 16). The Court noted the urgency in the matter and sought the response of the Central and Delhi governments. "Nobody is present on behalf of the Union of India. We are entertaining the petition. We will post the matter tomorrow itself and require the Union of India to seek instructions. Having regard to the urgency, list tomorrow," the Bench remarked. The bench also ordered that copies of the ruling be served on the Additional Solicitor General concerned and the Delhi government’s standing counsel so that it is ensured that they are present in the court tomorrow.