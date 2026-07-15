/Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike enters 18th day: Anurag Kashyap, Omi Vaidya, Swara Bhaskar and other celebrities extend support to the activist

Bollywood stars are rallying behind climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, throwing their support behind his hunger strike and praising his relentless fight to secure a better future for the next generation.
18 days without food. Educator Sonam Wangchuk’s fight for NEET-UG students continues to escalate at Jantar Mantar. Fasting since June 28 in collaboration with the satirical youth movement, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Wangchuk has refused to back down despite severe muscle loss and mounting health alarms. His unwavering stand against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination irregularities has united a massive coalition of national figures, politicians, and celebrities demanding immediate government action.
As Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike continues, celebrities including Zeenat Aman, Swara Bhasker, Abhay Deol, and Anurag Kashyap have voiced their support. The activist's campaign has sparked buzz online with more people advocating constitutional safeguards for the future of children.
Indian filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap stepped forward and voiced his support for Sonam Wangchuk. Sharing several photos of the climate activist to show his solidarity, Kashyap also posted a long note on his Instagram story. The note read, “There was a time when hunger strike had some meaning. People don’t go on hunger strike just like that. It’s really troubling when the system becomes so indifferent to people’s lives.”
He further stated, "Only a man as empathetic and a believer of truth and justice has the courage to do that. I don’t have the courage to do what Sonam Wangchuk is doing. But the silence from the powers to be is deafening to the point that it is proof of their guilt and their murderous intent. I stand with the brave heart that Sonam Wangchuk is.”
The legendary Indian Bollywood actress came out in support of Sonam Wangchuk. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a photo of the prominent Indian engineer and expressed, "My thoughts today are in the country’s capital city where @wangchuksworld is entering the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike."
The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star was also seen speaking up in support of Wangchuk. He shared a concerning picture of the climate activist on Instagram and expressed his feelings. Adding a broken heart emoji, his message created a buzz, with fans appreciating his support for Wangchuk
Omi Vaidya, best known for playing Chatur Ramalingam, aka Silencer, in the cult classic film 3 Idiots, has publicly voiced his support for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. On July 14, the actor shared a video across his social media platforms, urging people to pay attention to Wangchuk’s deteriorating health due to his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
In the clip, Vaidya is heard saying, “I don’t want Phunsukh Wangdu to die.”
Soni Razdan has recently joined a growing list of celebrities extending support to Sonam Wangchuk. Sharing a post on Instagram, Razdan requested Wangchuk to end his strike by saying, "Dear Sonam Wangchuk. For your health, we all do pray. Please do not leave us in this way. Please live to fight another day. Please stay. Please end your fast today."
One of the acclaimed Indian actors, Naseeruddin Shah, has come forward to praise the efforts and dedication of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk. However, he has also expressed concern for his health.
Known for her outspoken attitude, Swara Bhaskar has often raised her voice on political, social, and cultural issues. On July 14, the Indian actress visited Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar. During the meeting, she thanked Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for fighting for the future of children.
Prakash Raj, who has earned immense respect and admiration for his extraordinary versatility and commanding screen presence across multiple film industries, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi cinema, also voiced his support for CJP and Sonam Wangchuk. On July 11, he met Wangchuk in New Delhi and sat with CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke, expressing solidarity with Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike.
Indian singer and activist Chinmayi Sripaada expressed solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk over his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar and urged him to end his fast. On July 15 (Wednesday), taking to X, Sripaada wrote, "Please, someone get Mr Wangchuk to call off his fast. The NEET students themselves, exhausted as they are with paper leaks and re-exams, don’t have Sonam Wangchuk on their minds."
She further jotted, "Dharmendra Pradhan or his bosses couldn’t care a damn if Wangchuk fasted till the end."