/Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike enters 18th day: Anurag Kashyap, Omi Vaidya, Swara Bhaskar and other celebrities extend support to the activist

Indian filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap stepped forward and voiced his support for Sonam Wangchuk. Sharing several photos of the climate activist to show his solidarity, Kashyap also posted a long note on his Instagram story. The note read, “There was a time when hunger strike had some meaning. People don’t go on hunger strike just like that. It’s really troubling when the system becomes so indifferent to people’s lives.”

He further stated, "Only a man as empathetic and a believer of truth and justice has the courage to do that. I don’t have the courage to do what Sonam Wangchuk is doing. But the silence from the powers to be is deafening to the point that it is proof of their guilt and their murderous intent. I stand with the brave heart that Sonam Wangchuk is.”