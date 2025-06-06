/Munir-protege Mohsin Naqvi’s claim of unearthing huge scam triggers tremors in Pakistan’s power corridors

Days after making a shocking assertion that the governance system in Pakistan has “collapsed”, the country’s interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, who is a blue-eyed boy of army chief Asim Munir, has dropped another bombshell. Naqvi claims to have unearthed the “biggest scam” in Pakistan’s history and said judges, politicians, and officials were all part of it.

While Naqvi did not disclose any names involved in the scam, his back-to-back sensational remarks have triggered speculation about whether a major power shake-up is coming up in Pakistan.

Naqvi, known to be close to Munir, strongly underlined that action would be taken against “every person” responsible.

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“I don’t think there has ever been such a massive scam in the history of Pakistan, where judges, bureaucrats, politicians and bankers were all involved,” Naqvi told reporters.

“For 21 years, bribes were paid, and people kept taking it. We will go after each and every person responsible,” he added.

Analysts say that Naqvi, who also heads the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), did not mention the military, indicating that his remark was directed at the civilian machinery.

Naqvi has always enjoyed the backing of Asim Munir and is believed to be a close relative of the army chief, which was the likely reason why Munir picked him as his special representative for mediation between the US and Iran.

Is Munir propping up Naqvi to send a broader message?

Munir, who already enjoys unbridled power in Pakistan, is propping up Naqvi to send a broader message to Sharif.

As challenges of Balochistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir mount for Munir, he could seek to further consolidate his hold by backing Naqvi for a bigger political role.

Naqvi first made his intentions clear at the Pakistan Economic Summit last week where he said that the country’s governance system had collapsed. His remark was largely seen as a veiled swipe at PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Naqvi also called for creating new administrative units or provinces to improve accountability and access to justice.

His views were promptly backed by the military spokesperson, who said that an administrative reset was required not only for improving governance but also from a security standpoint.

It has been argued over the years that Pakistan’s existing provinces are too large and centralised to govern effectively.

But, Pakistan’s major political parties, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), resist any alteration for their own political reasons.

PML-N and the PPP derive their electoral strength from Punjab and Sindh provinces, respectively. Thus, any change to provincial boundaries is likely to affect political control.

Defence minister Khawaja Asif shows mirror to Naqvi

Naqvi’s remarks were countered by defence minister Khawaja Asif. Asif said that Naqvi had been in a “very powerful post” for the past three years, but in several matters, he was not even answerable to the prime minister.

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“If someone with such authority and influence still raises complaints, then other cabinet members should go home,” Asif said.

He also criticised Naqvi saying he hardly attends cabinet meetings and was present only two or three times.

“Naqvi sahib, begin the change in the system with your ministry,” Asif said, adding, “As an example, bring about a revolution in the PCB. Cricket fans are not satisfied with PCB’s performance.”

The exchange turned out to be a rare display of division at the top of Pakistan’s power structure.

As Naqvi is promising action against powerful figures, including judges and politicians alike, a power shake-up seems to be looming in Pakistan.