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Iran contemplates allowing Europe to clear mines in Strait of Hormuz for normal shipping: Report

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 23:09 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 23:09 IST
Iran contemplates allowing Europe to clear mines in Strait of Hormuz for normal shipping: Report

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

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This comes amid US secretary of state Marco Rubio ⁠saying on Tuesday ​that Iran ⁠and Oman have made progress ​on ‌getting ‌more ships through ‌the strait of Hormuz.

Iran is considering allowing European nations to remove mines from the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports. This is big deviation from Tehran's earlier stand that could lead to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and allow normal shipping in the waterway. It also opens up great prospects for peace negotiations with the US.

In recent weeks Tehran has shown signs of easing its stand, said diplomats familiar with the matter to Bloomberg on condition of anonymity.

Iran’s foreign ministry hasn't yet responded on the matter to the media house.

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Rubio, Bessent hint at reaching deal to reopen Hormuz

This comes amid US secretary of state Marco Rubio ⁠saying on Tuesday ​that Iran ⁠and Oman have made progress ​on ‌getting ‌more ships through ‌the strait of Hormuz but no final agreement has been ‌reached.

“There’s been progress made ​in those talks, but not finality yet. ⁠We’re hoping that ​will happen ​very ​shortly,” said Rubio to reporters ‌at ​the ​State Department.

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"There's a conversation and a negotiation that we are involved in between Oman and Iran on how more ships can be able to go through there safely in the short term," Rubio added.

Earlier today, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also spoke about the possibility of US announce a deal with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz “today or tomorrow".

Speaking to CBS Bessent said, "There is a chance we may have a deal today or tomorrow to open the strait and move towards a more normalized position in this conflict."

These remarks by Rubio and Bessent has shown a positive impact on the oil prices as they have dropped. The main US oil contract, West Texas Intermediate, dropped five percent to $76.32 a barrel, while the cost of a barrel of brent crude, the global benchmark for oil prices, slid back below $80 a barrel.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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