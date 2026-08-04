/US Army exhausts 'virtually all' long-range missile stockpiles during Iran war

The US Army has used up most of its ground-launched, long-range precision missile stockpiles in its five-month-long war with Iran. The primarily affected systems are surface-to-surface weapons, known as Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM).

According to two sources quoted by Reuters, the US Army has used up “virtually all” of its stockpile, raising questions about the degree of preparedness for future conflicts. If the US is to carry out further operations, then it has to rely on riskier, piloted bombing missions.

Though the sources did not specify the number of munition US had left. When White House was asked about stockpile data, Trump said in a statement that the US had far more munitions than any country in the world and that it is greater than required.

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"Our defence companies ​are, at this moment, making more munitions than they have ever made before, in addition to expanding their plants and equipment at record levels," said Trump. However, neither Lockheed Martin, which makes the ATACMS and PrSMs, along with the anti-ballistic missile THAAD system, nor Raytheon, which makes Tomahawk missiles and Patriot interceptors, did not respond to queries about the stockpile.

Pentagon Chief spokesperson Sean Parnell also reiterated Trump's words, “America’s military is the most powerful in the world and has everything it needs to execute at the time and place of the President’s choosing. We have executed multiple successful operations across ​combatant commands while ensuring the U.S. military possesses a deep arsenal of capabilities to protect our people and our interests.”

Analysts suggest that artillery shells and a certain kind of missiles are being produced at record speed, but the Precision Strike Missiles, which are required for long-range strikes, were already in low supply before the war due to being a relatively new weapon platform. While the Army has said that ATACMS ​are being phased out and that production is shifting ⁠to the newer PrSM missiles. The Navy has burned through just under half, roughly 30-50 per cent of its global supply of ship- and submarine-launched Tomahawks.

Last week, a report by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies said that between February and July about 65 per cent of Patriot interceptors had been expended and that the number of THAAD ballistic missile interceptors in U.S. stockpiles was at least 38 per cent lower than at the start of the war. These are defensive systems which are effective against ballistic missiles.