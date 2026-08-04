/Cargo vessel hit by 'unknown projectile' in Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman

British maritime agency UKMTO said that an "unknown projectile" struck a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre reported that it occurred at 2 a.m. local time, 37 kilometres (23 miles) northeast of Al Khasab in Oman. The report of an attack on a cargo vessel was made as both the US and Iran made conflicting claims about holding talks. The vessel has been identified as Liberian-flagged MV Minoan Pioneer. It reportedly caused a complete blackout on the ship.

"The ⁠projectile reportedly struck the engine room, while a fire broke out ‌in the accommodation area. The crew are fighting the fire and require assistance, while the third engineer ‌is reported missing," Reuters reported, quoting British maritime risk management group Vanguard as saying separately.

CBS News reported that the vessel was owned by a Greek Maritime firm, Modion Maritime Management SA. It was coming from Sohar in Oman and broadcasting that it was heading to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, a short journey up the coast. On Sunday, it turned off its transponder, which allows it to be tracked. There is no detail about the projectile that struck the vessel.

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The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed since mid-July 2026 after a brief June ceasefire completely collapsed. The town of Al Khasab sits at the tip of Hormuz, closed to the southern corridor, which lies in Oman's territorial waters.

Trump said on Monday that talks have resumed despite denial from Iran. Whether “Iran wants to admit it or not, we are, in fact, talking,” Trump maintained. Trump had earlier threatened to launch a “fireworks” but later stopped following advice from Gulf leaders. Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said Tuesday that mediation efforts were underway with all parties. “We’re looking into a diplomatic solution,” he said during a briefing. He did not elaborate or mention the conflicting statements from the US and Iran about direct talks. "We can confirm that the efforts are still ongoing with all parties," adding that negotiations were focused on a short-term resolution that would help us reignite the talks and go back to the mediation efforts in its totality."