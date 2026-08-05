/'Should not be bullied': CJP says movement will expand beyond protests. Politics, or something bigger?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has revealed that it has plans to expand its movement beyond the recent NEET paper leak protests. Das also shed light on the CJP's plans to possibly recalibrate the movement into a political party.

Speaking to reporters after a core committee meeting, CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said the organisation is now working on taking its campaign to the grassroots and will unveil its future roadmap on August 6.

'This is a movement, not another political party'

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The CJP spokesperson made it clear that the party founded by Abhijeet Dipke has no immediate plans to transform itself into a political party. Das revealed that the discussions were instead focused on the next phase of the campaign following what the party described as the success of its Jantar Mantar protest.

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"We were asked questions about where this movement will go after the success of the protest, and we have all come to strategise around the same. We will hold discussions over it and think about how to take it to grassroots level. When we come up with something concrete on August 6, we will inform everyone on our future strategy," he said.

Emphasising that the organisation does not see itself as a conventional political outfit, Das added, "This is a movement. While there are numerous political parties, the answer to people's pain is not another political party, but an awakening at the grassroots level."

CJP leaders target BJP, RSS over engagement with youth

Meanwhile, lashing out at the governance style reflected in recent political rallies, CJP leader Vaishnavi criticised what she described as the government's approach towards public engagement, saying authorities should encourage dialogue instead of imposing decisions.

"The way BJP and RSS have held other rallies recently, it is not much of a dialogue; it is dictation. We hope they engage in dialogue instead of dictation. Children should not be bullied. Otherwise, we will continue working on our youth movement," she said.

Another CJP leader, Ratna Singh, claimed the movement had influenced people beyond Delhi and said its impact had reached villages across the country.

She also referred to recent student protests in Bihar, alleging that security forces used AK-47 rifles during demonstrations, and claimed young voters were closely watching the government's actions.

Dipke says no plan to float political party

Earlier, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Wednesday's meeting would review the Jantar Mantar protest, discuss organisational expansion and chart the group's future course. He reiterated that there is no proposal at present to convert the organisation into a political party.

Responding to reported remarks by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat about engaging with Gen Z, Dipke called it "a good start" and claimed the youth movement had compelled senior leaders to engage with younger Indians. "My advice would be to bring in new, young, and educated faces," he said.