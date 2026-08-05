DMK leader and Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin, in his first remarks after coming out of jail, denied allegations that he made “double-meaning” remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan during a rally in Thanjavur. His speech was only about the release of Cauvery water for the state's farmers, he said, and accused the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of twisting his words. Udhayanidhi was detained on Tuesday (Aug 4) after police registered a case against him based on a complaint filed by a TVK women wing after he allegedly uttered derogatory remark against Trisha while targeting CM Joesph Vijay over Cauvery water.

What Udhayanidhi Stalin said?

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Speaking to reporters, the DMK leader said he had not spoken against anyone. “I did not speak with any wrongful or malicious intent. I was arrested simply for speaking in support of farmers. My words had only one meaning. I never intended to insult anyone,” Udhayanidhi said. ”They are trying to silence me and intimidate me, but I will not be intimidated. We are not afraid of such actions," he said. Slamming the TVK government run by actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay, he called it a “circus.” "I do not consider this to be a government in the true sense; I see it as nothing more than a circus." He also criticised the manner of his detention, saying he was treated "like a terrorist" despite cooperating with the police. "They treated me like a terrorist and transported me by road all the way to Thanjavur," he said.

As he was taken from his residence, Udhyanidhi spoke to reporters with a smile on his face and claimed that the case is “false” and he will face the consequences while fighting it legally. He called the TVK “bunch of idiots” adding that he is not afraid of arrests. Former Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin also slammed CM Vijay and called him “inept” and “dummy chief minister”. Stalin warned that arrogance leads to destruction and accused the Vijay government of using police action to divert attention from its “failure” to protect the state’s interests on the Cauvery water issue. Defending his son, he said that the speech was edited. “Yesterday's protest received a strong response from farmers. Since the issue had gained momentum and the Opposition was set to raise it in the Assembly, the government circulated a cut-and-paste version of my speech and falsely claimed I had made remarks that I never uttered,” he said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's arrest and his remark