At least 30 Yemeni government troops are reported to have been killed and 15 others injured in Houthi rebel attacks on military camps in central Yemen’s Marib and Hadramawt provinces on Thursday.

Yemen government sources said missiles and drones struck several camps run by the Emergency Forces in the al-Ruwaik area of Marib and al-Abr area of Hadramawt provinces.

Health Minister Qasim Bahibah condemned the “treacherous” attack, saying it was intended to destabilise security and stability.

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Yemeni military sources said that the Houthis fired eight missiles from al-Jawf governorate, north of Marib, targeting al-Thiniya and al-Abr in Hadramout and al-Rouk in Marib.

The sources added that the casualty numbers were expected to rise.

A military spokesman for the Iran-backed Houthis, who control much of north-west Yemen, said they had targeted “large Saudi military build-ups” at the camps. A Saudi-led coalition supported the government in Yemen’s civil war.

Thursday’s attacks on military camps, including some run by Yemen’s Emergency Forces, are the deadliest in the country’s war in years, and continue an uptick in violence in recent weeks.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that the attacks carried out using missiles and drones had led to “hundreds” of casualties.

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Yemen has described Houthi attacks in Hadramout and Marib as “cowardly”.

In a post on X, the US mission paid condolences to the families of “brave Yemeni soldiers killed today”.

The attacks “represent yet another example of terrorrism against Yemeni people,” it said.

Houthis warn fighters to leave Emergency Forces camps

A Houthi military spokesman has warned fighters in camps controlled by the Emergency Forces of Yemen’s internationally recognised government to flee.

“We advise those misled and deceived among our people to leave the Saudi enemy camps and return to their homes before it is too late,” Yahya Saree said in a statement on X. “We assure our dear Yemeni people in all governorates that the armed forces are fully prepared to confront any escalation.”

Saree said the group carried out attacks “using a large number of ballistic missiles and drones” and claimed the attacks resulted in the destruction of a large number of camps, troop concentrations, depots, and weapons in eastern Yemen. Local media reports said that dozens of people have been killed.

Fighting in Yemen between the pro-Iranian Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces has intensified in recent weeks, after four years of relative calm.

The Houthis have also announced a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia, and have attacked ships linked to Yemen’s northern neighbour.