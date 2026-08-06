/PM Modi’s foreign trips cost nearly ₹75 crore so far in 2026, parliamentary data shows

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s overseas visits in 2026 have so far cost approximately ₹74.6 crore, according to details tabled by the govt in the Rajya Sabha. The figures form part of the reply to an unstarred question answered today by the Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita. The data covers trips undertaken since the beginning of the year up to early July, with several bills still provisional pending final settlement.

The most expensive single destination so far in 2026 was Norway, at ₹17.47 crore as part of a multi-nation European tour in May that also included the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden and Italy. Israel followed at ₹11.92 crore for a February visit, while Seychelles cost ₹8.22 crore in late June. Other stops included Malaysia (₹5.57 crore), New Zealand (₹5.44 crore) and the Slovak Republic (₹4.77 crore). Expenditure figures for France remain incomplete.

Across the full period since 2021, the cumulative cost of the Prime Minister’s foreign visits stands at roughly ₹557 crore, based on the year-wise and visit-wise breakdowns provided in Annexure-I of the parliamentary reply. Earlier reference points cited in the answer include costs from previous decades, during then PM Manmohan Singh’s visit- ₹10.74 crore for a 2011 US visit and ₹9.96 crore for Russia in 2013.

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On the outcomes of these visits, the government listed numerous memoranda of understanding and agreements signed since July 2021, spanning renewable energy, health, digital technology, agriculture, space cooperation and defence-related exchanges with countries including Australia, Bhutan, Brazil, France, Germany and others.

Separately, the ministry stated that total foreign direct investment received in India between April 2021 and December 2025 amounted to USD 381.8 billion as an outcomes from PM Modi’s foreign visit and MoUs signed. Opposition MPs Sanjay Singh and V. Sivadasan had sought the country-wise list of visits, year-wise and visit-wise expenditure, and details of agreements plus resulting investment commitments and actual FDI inflows.