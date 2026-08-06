/Scientists Capture Unprecedented Images of Sun's Surface | Never-Before-Seen Solar Activity Revealed

Scientists have captured the most detailed images ever taken of the Sun's surface, revealing extraordinary patterns and powerful activity hidden from Earth. Using the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope in Hawaii, researchers observed rare swirling structures linked to the Kelvin–Helmholtz instability. The discovery was made while testing the telescope's advanced capabilities, surprising scientists who described the images as unlike anything they had seen before. These observations could help researchers better understand how the Sun works, its changing activity, and its impact on Earth.