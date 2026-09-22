/Randeep Hooda arrives in Gujarat for his first National Film Award: ‘Very grateful’

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has arrived in Gujarat ahead of the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, where he is set to be honoured for his directorial debut, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Ahead of the ceremony, Hooda expressed his gratitude for the recognition and reflected on the journey behind his debut film.

Randeep Hooda on his first National Film Award

After landing in Gujarat, the actor spoke to the media at the airport, and Hooda expressed his gratitude after his 2024 biographical drama about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was recognised at the National Film Awards. Calling it his first National Award, he described the honour as a memorable milestone in his career. He said, "This is my first National Award. I am very grateful to be a part of these awards."

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The Laal Rang actor further said, "Being announced as the winner of the National Award for Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a moment I'm still trying to process. This film asked more of me than anything I've ever done. The journey of this film was filled with challenges at every juncture, but I'm glad we saw it through and overcame each of them. Despite that, we somehow kept finding the strength to move forward. As an actor, co-writer, and first-time director, I gave this film everything I had because I felt an immense responsibility to tell Veer Savarkar's story with sincerity and honesty."

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The actor also visited the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. He was seen wearing a casual outfit with a T-shirt and blue denim jeans.

About Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a 2024 biographical drama based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Directed, co-written, and co-produced by Randeep Hooda, the film explores his life from childhood through his revolutionary activities, imprisonment in the Cellular Jail, and later political ideology.

Apart from Randeep Hooda, the film features an ensemble cast, including Ankita Lokhande as Yamunabai Savarkar, Amit Sial as Ganesh Damodar Savarkar, Rajesh Khera as Mahatma Gandhi, Lokesh Mittal as B. R. Ambedkar, Brajesh Jha as Subhas Chandra Bose and Mrinal Dutt as Madan Lal Dhingra, among others.

The film is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Yogesh Rahar and Randeep Hooda, and co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali and Panchali Chakraborty.