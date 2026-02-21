/From Randeep Hooda to Adarsh Gourav: Meet the shape-shifters of Bollywood

Randeep Hooda is synonymous with fearless transformation. Whether it's his heartbreaking physical transformation in Sarbjit, the intense embodiment of a revolutionary in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, or slipping into complex characters in Main Aur Charles and a fitness coach in Sultan, Hooda has consistently altered his body and persona for authenticity.

From his Hollywood outing Extraction as a mercenary to ambitious projects like Battle of Saragarhi, Jaat, and his upcoming film Eetha, Hooda has repeatedly pushed his limits, shedding weight, building muscle, changing posture, and internalising accents to match each character’s reality. He doesn’t just act; he inhabits.