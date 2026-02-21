/From Randeep Hooda to Adarsh Gourav: Meet the shape-shifters of Bollywood

Indian cinema’s rare chameleons, like Randeep Hooda and Rajkumar Rao, shed their personality to inhabit a new character. Through extreme physical changes and psychological depth, these shapeshifters went beyond acting to showcase a diverse range of their talent.
Over the years, a few actors have dared to dissolve their persona completely and appear as a completely new character. From Randeep Hooda to Rajkumar Rao, these actors don’t just play roles, but they delve into the roots of them. From drastic physical transformations to mastering dialects, body language, and psychological depth, let's take a look at the Bollywood actors who proved that they are cinematic chameleons as they constantly left the audiences stunned with their portrayal.
Randeep Hooda is synonymous with fearless transformation. Whether it's his heartbreaking physical transformation in Sarbjit, the intense embodiment of a revolutionary in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, or slipping into complex characters in Main Aur Charles and a fitness coach in Sultan, Hooda has consistently altered his body and persona for authenticity.
From his Hollywood outing Extraction as a mercenary to ambitious projects like Battle of Saragarhi, Jaat, and his upcoming film Eetha, Hooda has repeatedly pushed his limits, shedding weight, building muscle, changing posture, and internalising accents to match each character’s reality. He doesn’t just act; he inhabits.
Adarsh Gourav has quietly built a reputation as one of the most committed actors of this generation. From the globally acclaimed The White Tiger to the quirky crime world of Guns & Gulaabs, the urban realism of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and the rooted storytelling of Superboys of Malegaon, Gourav adapts the roles seamlessly.
In his latest film, Tu Ya Main, he plays a local rapper from Nalasopara, mastering Mumbai’s street-side lingo and performing rap sequences himself. From changing his physique to experimenting with piercings and altering his accent, Gourav goes to any extent to make his characters believable. His international leap with Alien: Earth further proves his range transcends borders.
R Madhavan, currently seen in Aditya Dhar's spy thriller, Dhurandhar, continues to surprise audiences with his commitment to transformation and delivering intense performances. The actor has become a household name in both the north and the south. Be it the rugged intensity in Dhurandhar, the layered performance in Shaitaan, the meticulous portrayal in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, or impactful appearances in Kesari Chapter 2 and The Railway Men, Madhavan has consistently reshaped himself physically and emotionally for his roles.
With his upcoming Tamil series Legacy, he once again proves that age is no barrier to experimentation. Whether it’s weight gain, weight loss, or subtle changes in demeanour and voice modulation, Madhavan embodies reinvention.
Ranveer Singh might just be Bollywood’s most versatile actor. From bulking up and sporting long hair in Dhurandhar and Padmaavat to going bald for Bajirao Mastani and adopting a raw street vibe and rap culture in Gully Boy to perfectly mirroring the body language and energy of Kapil Dev in 83, Singh reinvents himself every single time with every unique character he plays in his projects.
His ability to alter posture, dialect, facial expressions, and even energy levels from one film to another makes him one of the most versatile actors of his generation.
Aamir Khan is often called Bollywood’s "Mr Perfectionist," and rightly so. Long before physical transformations became a trend, Aamir set the benchmark for immersive preparation. From sculpting a wrestler’s physique and later gaining significant weight for Dangal to experimenting with age and appearance in Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir has consistently reshaped himself for authenticity.
In Laal Singh Chaddha, he sported a long beard and embodied the look of a Sikh man with complete conviction. For Mangal Pandey: The Rising, he grew long hair and a thick moustache to convincingly portray the revolutionary freedom fighter.
Gulshan Devaiah is one of the most versatile and fearless performers in contemporary cinema. Known for his willingness to experiment, Gulshan has repeatedly surprised audiences with his dramatic physical and psychological shifts. In the anthology Ghost Stories, he underwent heavy prosthetics and body-suit transformation to portray a terrifying, man-eating beast, disappearing entirely behind makeup and movement.
In Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, he delivered a dual-layered performance, playing the flamboyant, long-haired contract killer “Chaar Cut Aatmaram,” a merciless antagonist with eccentric body language, and a physically challenged karate master, all while recovering from a real-life knee operation.
Rajkummar Rao is a well-renowned actor who garnered popularity for his extreme physical transformations and method acting to achieve character authenticity. He recently gained 9–10 kg by eating high-calorie foods for the biopic Nikam to naturally embody the role and showcase the intensity of the character he plays. Known for dedicated roles, he has previously lost significant weight for Trapped and gone half-bald for Bose: Dead/Alive.