/Assam Floods 2026: Randeep Hooda joins relief drive and distributes essential supplies in Sivasagar

As Assam continues to battle devastating floods in 2026, actor Randeep Hooda has stepped forward to support those affected. Joining hands with the organisation Global Sikhs, the Sultan star participated in a relief distribution drive in Sivasagar on August 1 (Saturday), helping provide ration kits and other essential supplies to flood-hit families. His visit comes amid growing efforts by several other celebrities such as Salman Khan to support organisations helping communities rebuild their lives after the disaster, which has so far claimed 82 lives and displaced millions.

Randeep Hooda joins flood relief drive in Assam

On August 1, Randeep Hooda helped flood-hit victims and families by distributing essential items at the railway station in Sivasagar. Later, he visited the Gurudwara Sahib in Assam and offered prayers for the well-being of people affected by the floods.

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While distributing langar, Hooda spoke to the media present there. He told ANI, “This is the Sivasagar railway station, and many affected families have come here from the surrounding areas. We make the food, bring it to them, and have been doing this every day for the last seven days. Humanity is above everything else. I have been working with the same team, Global Sikhs, for many years, and the groundwork they do is amazing. I would urge everybody to contribute in whichever way they can to help people, not just here, but wherever there is a problem. As human beings, it is our duty to help our fellow human beings. That is why we are here.”

He further said that, along with his team, they have managed to arrange basic needs and amenities for those affected by the floods. “The team has already done a lot of research on what people need most: immediate relief in everyday essentials, food, and things like a place to sleep, a mattress, a tarpaulin. So, we are making kits, and we'll be distributing them to whoever needs them. Our team is also out there looking for people who have not received help yet, so we are trying to do that as well,” the National Award winner said.

Other celebrities who voice for the Assam floods 2026

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Papon, have raised their voices and provided support for on-ground relief work in the devastating Assam floods. Using social media, the stars spread awareness and urged people to help the state by contributing whatever they can.

About Assam Floods 2026