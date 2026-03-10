/Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram announce birth of their first child with heartfelt post: ‘A lifetime of love’

It’s a girl! Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Wednesday. The couple shared the happy news on their social media pages and revealed that the Hooda household is having a double celebration as the baby shares her birthday with Randeep’s father, Ranbir Hooda.

Announcing the news online, Randeep Hooda wrote, "Dada aur poti ne janamdin ki ghadi badhai. Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love."

The post had a photo of Randeep’s father holding the newborn in his arms and smiling at the camera. The other photo showed a tiny fist of the baby girl.

As Randeep and Lin announced the news, fans showered the couple with congratulatory messages.

Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram's Maternity Photoshoot

A day before, the couple shared adorable pictures from their maternity photoshoot. The photos offered a glimpse into the couple's excitement as they got ready to step into a new chapter together.

Randeep and Lin announced their pregnancy in November 2025. The couple shared the happy news on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary via an Instagram post. Along with a photo of them sitting by a campfire in the forest, they wrote, "Two years of love, adventure, and now... a little wild one on the way."