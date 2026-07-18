/Randeep Hooda reacts to National Award win for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 'I'm still trying to process it'

The 72nd National Film Awards were officially announced and took place in New Delhi today, ie, July 18, honouring films certified in 2024. Amongst several awardees, Randeep Hooda reacted after bagging the Best Debut Director award for his film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, calling the honour a moment and still trying to process it.

Randeep Hooda's celebrates National Award victory; shares emotional statement

In a press statement, Randeep Hooda reacted to the award and said, "Being announced as the winner

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of the National Award for Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a moment I’m still trying to process. This film asked more of me than anything I’ve ever done. The journey of this film was filled with challenges at every juncture, but I’m glad we saw it through and overcame each of those. And despite that, somehow we kept finding the strength to move forward."

He further said, “As an actor, co-writer and first-time director, I gave this film everything I had because I felt an immense responsibility towards telling Veer Savarkar’s story with sincerity and honesty. Whatever we endured while making this film is insignificant compared to the life he lived and the sacrifices he made.”

“I’m deeply grateful to my entire team for believing in this dream and standing by it through every high and low. This recognition belongs to all of us, and I hope it inspires more people, especially the younger generation, to discover and reflect on Veer Savarkar’s legacy," Randeep Hooda concluded.

Actor Randeep Hooda is known for his versatility as an actor, and the audiences have lauded his performance as Savarkar; this movie also marks the debut of the actor as a director.

All about Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Helmed and co-written by Randeep, the movie tells the story of the revolutionary Veer Savarkar, his fight for the freedom of Indians from Britishers, his political ideology of Hindutva, and a lot more. The movie tells the heroic story of Veer Savarkar, who has been seen as one of the most controversial political figures in Indian freedom history by a section of people because of his 'divisive' ideologies.

Apart from Randeep, the film features an ensemble cast including Ankita Lokhande as Yamunabai Savarkar, Amit Sial as Ganesh Damodar Savarkar, Rajesh Khera as Mahatma Gandhi, Lokesh Mittal as B. R. Ambedkar, Brajesh Jha as Subhas Chandra Bose, and Mrinal Dutt as Madan Laal Dhingra among others.