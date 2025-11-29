/Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram to become parents soon! Couple announce pregnancy on second wedding anniversary

Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram are all set to welcome their first child. The couple announced the pregnancy on social media. Read to know more.
Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are set to embrace parenthood soon. Much to the excitement of fans, the couple announced on social media that they are expecting their first child. The news of their pregnancy comes two years after their marriage.
On their second wedding anniversary, Randeep and Lin took to Instagram to share the joyous news. In the picture, they can be seen sitting in the woods by a bonfire with a smile on their faces. Along with the picture, the caption read, "Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way."
Fans soon turned to the comment section to shower their blessings on the couple. One user wrote, "Oh wow, many congrats, my favourite actor." Another user wrote, "So happy for you...congratulations." “So happy, and congratulations, sweetheart,” wrote the third user.
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in November 2023 in Imphal, Manipur, in an intimate ceremony that followed the traditional Meitei rituals. The groom wore a traditional white Manipuri outfit, while Lin looked like a princess in traditional Manipuri bridal attire.
Randeep made the relationship official on Instagram in 2022 when he shared a picture with Lin. Lin is an actress, model and businesswoman from Manipur. Lin has been part of movies like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, and Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, among others. She was last seen in Kareena Kapoor's Jaane Jaan.