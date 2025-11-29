/Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram to become parents soon! Couple announce pregnancy on second wedding anniversary

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are set to embrace parenthood soon. Much to the excitement of fans, the couple announced on social media that they are expecting their first child. The news of their pregnancy comes two years after their marriage.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's pregnancy announcement

On their second wedding anniversary, Randeep and Lin took to Instagram to share the joyous news. In the picture, they can be seen sitting in the woods by a bonfire with a smile on their faces. Along with the picture, the caption read, "Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way."

Fans soon turned to the comment section to shower their blessings on the couple. One user wrote, "Oh wow, many congrats, my favourite actor." Another user wrote, "So happy for you...congratulations." “So happy, and congratulations, sweetheart,” wrote the third user.

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram relationship timeline

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in November 2023 in Imphal, Manipur, in an intimate ceremony that followed the traditional Meitei rituals. The groom wore a traditional white Manipuri outfit, while Lin looked like a princess in traditional Manipuri bridal attire.